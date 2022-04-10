Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

DUK traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

