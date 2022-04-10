Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 946 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. 2,250,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.