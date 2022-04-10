Oppenheimer Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $13.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

