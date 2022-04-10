Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

NASDAQ OPT opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

