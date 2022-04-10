Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 5,888 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $59,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $401.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

