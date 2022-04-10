Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

