Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

CyrusOne Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.