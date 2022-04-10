Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.82 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.60.

American Tower stock opened at $266.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

