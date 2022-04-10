Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.63. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

