Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Carrier Global by 177.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 25.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

