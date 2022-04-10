Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $413.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average of $432.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

