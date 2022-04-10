Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $226.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.46. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.