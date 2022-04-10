Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 4,240 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

