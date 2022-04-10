Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $302.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $349.79. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.