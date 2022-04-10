Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hubbell by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 6.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of HUBB opened at $184.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.15. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

