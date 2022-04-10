Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 20,403 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,403 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CrowdStrike by 150.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.03.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

