Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,270 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 134,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.48 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

