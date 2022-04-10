Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,487 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

