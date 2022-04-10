Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,185 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

