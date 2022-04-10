Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,111 shares of company stock worth $18,993,311. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $18.24 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.