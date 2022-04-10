OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGI stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 267,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 199,936 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 192,942 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

