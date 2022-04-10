OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OGI stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.
OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrganiGram (OGI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.