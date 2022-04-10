Origin Protocol (OGN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $339.56 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $225.23 million and $339.56 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00106931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.