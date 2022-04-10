Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

