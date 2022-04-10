Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $90.97 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after buying an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,008,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.