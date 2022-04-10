P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 88.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.7% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

