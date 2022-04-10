Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $3,359,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

