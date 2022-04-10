Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.26. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTVE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $3,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 105,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

