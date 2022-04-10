Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.26. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTVE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
In related news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 2.45.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.
About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.