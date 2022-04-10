Palace Capital’s (PCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

PCA opened at GBX 285 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Palace Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.80 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292.92 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 253.40. The company has a market capitalization of £131.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

