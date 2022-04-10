Pallapay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491,558.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $15.12 million and $491,558.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.76 or 0.07602020 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.64 or 0.99929022 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,679,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

