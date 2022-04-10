Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $720.00 at BTIG Research

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.38.

Shares of PANW opened at $608.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

