Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

PBLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

PBLA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.79.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

