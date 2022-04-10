Pangolin Market Capitalization Achieves $17.95 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $17.95 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,625,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

