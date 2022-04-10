Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,596,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $274.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.58 and a 200-day moving average of $303.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.94 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.