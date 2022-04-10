Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,040. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.