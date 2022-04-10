PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,514,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

