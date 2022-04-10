PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chung acquired 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 in the last 90 days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

