PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 3,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

PDFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $874.12 million, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.