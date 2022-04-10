Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.85

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 56913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,601 shares of company stock worth $44,225 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,147,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.