Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to report $359.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.60 million and the highest is $381.78 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $313.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 403,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $143.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

