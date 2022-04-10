PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $73.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $108.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $430.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $484.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,411. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 65,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

