Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.83.

NYSE:PAG opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,684,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,919,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

