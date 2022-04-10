PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. 140,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,939. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $706.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

