Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$14.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.37.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$260,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,984,719. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,633 shares in the company, valued at C$1,795,261.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $195,500 and have sold 111,822 shares worth $1,158,274.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

