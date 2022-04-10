Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

PM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.07. 5,086,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.