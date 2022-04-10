Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits One Day Volume of $89.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $819,165.09 and approximately $89.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,192.85 or 0.99899768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063073 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00264463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00324079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00097894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00138186 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,119,468 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

