Phore Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Phore has a total market cap of $239,733.74 and $1,896.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,547,327 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

