Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.55 Million

Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will announce $192.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.00 million and the highest is $193.10 million. Photronics reported sales of $159.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $777.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $792.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,919. The stock has a market cap of $895.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $94,346.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,079 shares of company stock worth $978,496. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Photronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Photronics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 51,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

