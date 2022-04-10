Phreesia, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Phreesia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Phreesia stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

