Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,230 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.56. 1,289,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,273. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

