Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.66.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

